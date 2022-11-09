Norma Lee Nelsen
VICTORIA — Norma Lee Nelsen, 88, of Victoria went to meet our Lord and Savior on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born December 16, 1933, in Alvin, TX to Norman Cullen and Alma Lee Benton Bowles.
On June 1, 1957, Norma married the love of her life, Daniel A. Nelsen, and she was blessed to enjoy sixty-one happy years of marriage. A loving wife and mother, Norma loved traveling the world with him and supported him and the family as they moved to Ohio, then Pennsylvania, and back to Texas.
With her signature outgoing and others-oriented personality, Norma loved to make connections with those around her, inspiring her to be an active member of the Decora Study Club. Feeling called to serve others, Norma was passionate about community service and supporting local philanthropy. Norma found joy in her religious community at First Baptist Church where she was steadfast in her faith. Additionally, Norma was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who was encouraging, giving, and nurturing. Norma took immense pride in her in family, traveling across the country to support their every endeavor.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Dr. Danice Nelsen Couch White and husband Phil White of Coppell, TX, and son, David Nelsen and wife Julie Nelsen of Eagle, ID; sister, Lynell Allen of West Columbia; and her grandchildren, DaNae Couch Lowe and husband, Dr. Geoffrey Lowe, Stephen Couch, Bryce Couch, Robert Nelsen, and Austin Nelsen.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel A. Nelsen, on August 19, 2018, and a sister Venda Johnston.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1:00¬-2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, 301 N. Glass, Victoria, TX with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Ben Rosenberger and Rev. Ben Sheeran officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Bryce Couch, Stephen Couch, Dr. Geoffrey Lowe, Austin Nelsen, Robert Nelsen, and Phil White.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 N. Glass, Victoria, TX 77901.
To share a fond memory or condolences please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
