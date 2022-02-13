Norma Linda Arana
VICTORIA — Norma Linda Arana went to be with the Lord January 31, 2022 at the age of 63. She was born April 2, 1958, in Victoria, Texas to the late Lauro and Jesusa Fuentes Mancillas.
Family and friends will gather for visitation Monday, February 14, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Victoria, Texas 77901, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., Victoria, TX 77901.
Norma is preceded in death by her son Manuel Salinas; daughter Krystal Arana; parents; and sister Guadalupe Pierda.
She is survived by her son Rafael Cordova (Ashley); daughters Maria Gonzalez (Roland), Linda Cordova (Anna Rodriguez), Ruby Arana (Celia Morales); grandchildren Martin, Manuel, and Alexis Perez, Sabrina and Roland Partida, Jr., and Alyssa Garcia, Sebastin and Angel Cordova; brother Charlie Mancillas, and Lauro Mancillas; and sister Diana Cervantes, Susie Soto, and Carmen Dominguez.
Norma loved to dance and was known as the life of the party. She was a passionately dedicated grandmother to all her grandbabies and loved spending time with each and every one of them. Norma was known to be a very hard worker whether it be at home or her place of employment. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, daughter, niece, aunt, and friend. Norma will be greatly missed by many.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
