Norman Allan Fuzzell
VICTORIA — Norman Allan Fuzzell, 75, of Victoria, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was born November 28, 1947, in Nowata, Oklahoma to the late Lester J. and Dorothy Jean (Boehm) Fuzzell.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 N., Victoria, Texas 77904. Services will follow at 2:00 PM at Grace Memorial Chapel with burial in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Kim Simmons and Pastor Mike Hurt, officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rick Fuzzell, Michael Psencik, Kevin Psencik, Jason Young, JD Schovajsa and Dr. Richard Boehm. Honorary Pallbearers will be William “Bill” Garrett, Cleve Johnson, Tom Todd, Tim McMahan. Paul Brown, and John Miles.
In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by his beloved Aussie, Ginger.
He is survived by his loving wife Iva Fuzzell; two sons, Jim and Rick Fuzzell; two granddaughters, Jaden and Gracie Fuzzell; brother, Kenneth Fuzzell and a host of family and friends.
Norman grew up in Victoria County and graduated from Bloomington High School. He obtained an Agriculture Economics degree from Texas A&I University. He married Iva Young on August 8, 1970, in Bloomington, Texas and they enjoyed 52 wonderful years together. He enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed in Alaska where he served as a rescue pilot. He loved flying, especially being a “Chopper Cowboy” serving as a helicopter pilot for Kerry McCann, Tom O’Connor, Jr. and the Braman family, and he was known for his loyalty. Norm was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, backpacking, snow skiing, kayaking, fly fishing, and hunting.
Norman was always ready for the next adventure. He and Iva enjoyed traveling and had been to all 50 states and several foreign countries. He loved family, especially spending time with his sons and his adorable granddaughters. Norm was well respected as a committed Christian man, and known to be a happy, relaxed, fun-loving guy. He will be missed by all who called him family or friend.
The family would like to say a special thanks for all the love and care received from the staff of Hospice of South Texas and request that if desired, memorials be made to them at 605 Locust St., Victoria, Texas 77901 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or at donations@michaeljfox.org
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.