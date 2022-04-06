Norman Cecil Sanders
PORT LAVACA — Norman Cecil Sanders, 92, a lifelong resident of Port Lavaca, passed from this life on earth to heaven on April 3, 2022 in Port Lavaca, Texas.
Visitation will be at the Richardson Colonial Funeral Home at 123 Newlin Street, Port Lavaca on Thursday, April 7th from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8th at Salem Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Virginia Street, Port Lavaca at 2pm with burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 87N, Victoria at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Norman was born July 7, 1929 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Tracy Samuel and Lula Mae Sanders. He had four sisters and one brother, Erlene Neyland, Elbert Sanders, Jewell Mickle, Ima Roberts, and Merle Parencia, all who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his three sons, Sam Sanders (Jodi) of Hallettsville, Bryan Sanders (Debbie) of Point Comfort, and Brad Sanders (Laura) of San Antonio, as well as six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Norman graduated from Port Lavaca High School in 1948. He played guard for the Sandcrabs where they won Bi-District Champs in 1947. He joined the Air Force in 1950 and served in France and Germany as Military Police and was honorably discharged in 1952. In 1953, he married Ruth McDonald who predeceased him in 1998. Together they had three sons, Samuel Ray, Bryan Wayne, and Brad Allan. He worked at Alcoa for 30 years until his retirement in 1980. In 1999, he married Clarice Bissett, who also predeceased him in 2006.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
