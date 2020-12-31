Norman Hanke

NORMAN E. HANKE
CUERO - Norman E. Hanke, 80, of Cuero passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1940 in Cuero to the late Eric and Lucretia Wauson Hanke. Norman proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. He married the love of his life, Delores Kalmus on July 1, 1960. He worked at the US Postal Service in his early days until he was hired on with Union Carbide in 1965. He worked there as an operator for thirty five years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, golfing, BBQing and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Delores Hanke; daughters, Darlene Jordan of Dallas and Karen Ramirez of Houston; brothers, Raymond (Annette) Hanke of San Antonio; grandchildren, Dylan Ramirez of Houston, Anthony Ramirez of Houston and Logan Jordan of San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, James Boyd Ihle, III (Jimmy). Honorary Pallbearers include Dylan Ramirez and Anthony Ramirez. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021, 9 AM at St. Michaels Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM, funeral mass will begin at 10 AM with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (14)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (12)
- Victoria man was first in the state to become a certified peace officer (3)
- Guest column: Victoria’s medical assets (2)
- Nazareth Convent sells to St. Mary's Catholic Church (2)
- More than a number: The people we lost to COVID-19 (2)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (6)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (3)
- DPS concludes pedestrian's death on Thanksgiving was accidental (1)
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (8)
Online Poll
Do you buy fireworks?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.