NORMAN L. MARSHALL SR. PORT LAVACA - Norman Lee Marshall Sr, 89, went to his heavenly home on November 21, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1930 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Alfred and Laura Marshall. After graduation from Port Lavaca High School in 1949, he went on to play football for Victoria College for one season and then enlisted with the United States Air Force where he became a weatherman stationed in Alaska and the Pacific Islands during the Korean War. It was while he was visiting the base in Houston that he met Mary Louise Searls, whom he married on July 11, 1954. In 1960, Norman opened up his own car dealership, Marshall Pontiac, Buick, Oldsmobile, GMC and later added Chevrolet. Then in 2000, he retired from selling cars to pursue his favorite pastime, fishing. Many people in Calhoun County were blessed with the fish that were caught and fried by Norman, as he was always willing and ready to share. The last years of Norman's life were spent as a resident of Trinity Shores where he was loved and cared for by many wonderful caretakers and residents and his family wishes to thank all those who helped care for him. Norman was preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, Louise and second wife Arlene, his parents and 7 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his and Louise's two children: Jeanette Batchelder (Wesley) and Norman Lee Marshall Jr (Ronica); grandchildren Ellen Batchelder, Stacy Landry (Wesley), Bradley Batchelder, Christina Marvin (Kade), and Audrea Priour (Curtis Sr); 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:00 am. Our daddy, grandpa, and great-grandpa will be missed, but one day we will join him in our Savior's presence. The circle of life continues.
