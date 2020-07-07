NORMAN MONSE YOAKUM - YOAKUM: Norman Elton John Monse, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family and loved ones. He is survived by Loraine (Riedle) Monse, his wife of 73 years and their children, Junie VonHaefen (Edwin) of Yoakum, Carla Rab (Kenneth) of Yoakum, and Laurie Molnoskey (Michael) of Victoria. Norman had 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Eva Elkins of Bryan, and Vera Robertson of El Campo. He was preceded in death by parents Norma (Schumacher) Monse and Robert Monse and sister Rosenell Monse. Norman grew up in Orange Grove, TX - leaving to join the Army for WWII, where he served in the Philippines as a medic. After returning from the war, he married Loraine Riedle on November 11, 1946....which was then known as Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day, making their anniversary a day that couldn't be forgotten. After marrying, Norman worked as a foreman in bridge construction until moving to Yoakum in 1963 to raise his family, when he worked for a variety of businesses while taking up farming and raising cattle, which he kept until the age of 90. Norman was well known for his stories about bridge construction and was very proud that some of those he built still are in use today. He was also well known for his domino playing skills, it was often said by the second round he knew what everyone had in their hand! He will be remembered for his quick wit, dry humor and life lesson stories, and will be missed by family and friends alike. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Service 10 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial to follow at Hermann Sons Cemetery. Family request-please wear a mask. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Hospice of South Texas. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
