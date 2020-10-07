Norman W. Starling
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Norman W. Starling of Dripping Springs, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 92 years and 8 months. He is survived by his wife, Betty and a daughter, Angela, as well as by two sisters, Ella and Elta, and by two brothers, Harvey and Derrel. He was one of 5 children of J. V. and Geneva Starling. He grew up in Imboden, Arkansas and was a star athlete in baseball, football and basketball at Sloan Hendrix High School. He was a graduate of Harding University at Searcy, Arkansas. He preached throughout the U.S. as well as in foreign countries. Funeral service is to be conducted in the meeting house of the Dripping Springs Church of Christ, Dripping Springs, Texas. Service time is pending. For further information contact the Thomason Funeral Home, 512-396-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Statue has served its purpose, time for the soldier to retire (14)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud defends decision to not vote on resolution condemning QAnon (8)
- VISD gets almost million in grant money for campus improvement, more to follow (6)
- What you need to know to vote by mail in the Crossroads (5)
- City Corner: Victoria Broadband Commission seeks ways to keep people connected (4)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 2 (4)
- Letter: In-person voting can be done safely by following recommended safety guide lines (4)
- Term limits for Supreme Court justices would not depoliticize highest court (3)
- Syndicated column: Supreme Court justices are referees of the Constitution (3)
- Letter from the managing editor (3)
Online Poll
Have you ever had your pets blessed?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.