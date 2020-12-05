Norvel William Caldwell
VICTORIA — Norvel William Caldwell, 85 of Victoria, went on from this life to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Saturday, December 5th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A funeral service celebrating Norvel’s life and his faith will be held at 2:00PM, Sunday, December 6th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crescent Valley Cemetery. Honoring Norvel, pallbearers will be Matthew Caldwell, Michael Caldwell, Kevin Caldwell, Travis Caldwell, Luther Figuerova and Judd Young. Honorary pallbearer is Wayne Page, one of Norvel’s dearest friends.
Norvel was born June 27, 1935 in Cromwell, Oklahoma to the late James William and Julie Holmes Caldwell. He spent many years of his life in Oklahoma, attending Oklahoma University and East Central University, where he played basketball and fast pitch softball. He was an avid OU fan and outdoors man. He passionately enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, he was the “pit master” at BBQing and could cultivate the most beautiful roses you ever saw. Family and friends will deeply miss his mouthwatering BBQ and scent of his roses. He was also known for his tasty peanut brittle that he shared with friends and loved ones. Norvel worked for over 10 years for Sun Oil (Sun Ray DX) in Tulsa, Oklahoma and later went to work for Dupont, retiring after 27 years of services as an Operations Technician. Norvel and his family moved to the Victoria area in 1964. After retirement, Norvel was not ready to settle down, he worked part-time for Grace Funeral Home and was a valuable asset in assisting others during their time of grief and need. Norvel always greeted everyone with a warm and gentle smile and could bring laughter and joy where every he went. Norvel married, Shirley Ann Roberts, January 17, 2005. Norvel was a Godly man and had a strong faith, he was a longtime member of Northgate Church of God in Victoria. Norvel was preceded in death by his parents James and Julie Caldwell; his late wife and the mother of his children, Dorothy Caldwell; his daughter, Deborah Kay Caldwell in 2005; and his siblings, Roderick, Ronald, Charles, Janelle, and Juanita.
Norvel leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 16 years, Shirley Caldwell; children and step-children, Randall Keith Caldwell and his wife, Melody, Gary Paul Caldwell and his wife, Tracy; Jackie Ray Roberts and his wife, Connie, Edward Dean Roberts, Angela Covarrubias and her husband, Adolfo, and Thomas “Tony” Anthony Roberts; 18 adoring grandchildren, Sarah Young and husband, Judd, Jessica Barlow, Kevin Caldwell, Travis Caldwell and wife, Amanda, Kristina Caldwell, Michael Caldwell, Shawna Figuerova and husband, Luther, Matthew Caldwell, Erin Caldwell, Dusty Roberts, Haley Roberts, Christopher Roberts, Emily Roberts, Sarah Roberts, Andrea Alvarez and husband, Paul, Adolfo Covarrubias, III, Anneliese Covarrubias, and Taylor Roberts; and 12 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Those wishing to donate in Norvel’s memory should do so to the Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
