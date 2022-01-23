Novileen Ann Coffman
VICTORIA — Novileen Ann Coffman, age 86, of Victoria, TX passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born March 27, 1935 in Robstown, TX to Emil and Annie Thiede Calvez. Novileen worked at Victoria High School for 20 years and was the Registrar before her retirement. She was also very active at Holy Family Catholic Church where she was a member of the Bereavement Committee, assisted with counting the collections and served as a greeter before Mass. She loved her church, her family, her friends her grand pups, the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves.
Novileen is survived by her daughter Tammy Coffman of Dallas; her sons Kevin Coffman of Houston, Douglas Coffman of Victoria; her sisters Gladys Schroedter, Betty Touchberry, Carolyn Coffman, Christine Vanecek, and her brothers Louis Calvez, Donnie Calvez, Larry Calvez, Tommy Calvez, and her four legged grandchildren.
Novileen was preceded in death by her husband Homer Ray Coffman; parents Emil and Annie Thiede Calvez; sister Margie Stanford and brother Alton Calvez.
A visitation for Novileen will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette, Victoria with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 AM and the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
A reception will be held at St. Peter’s Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
