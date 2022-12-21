Nylece Putnam
LUBBOCK — On December 5th, 2022, Nylece Putnam died peacefully at home next to her husband, having suffered a prolonged decline after a series of strokes. She was born in Victoria to Ivan and Fredaline Najvar, and was raised along with her two siblings in Palacios. She married the love of her life, Russell Putnam, in 1983, and they raised four children in Point Comfort. She homeschooled her children and was instrumental in establishing the homeschool communities of Port Lavaca and Victoria. She was a lifelong creative, with an Arts degree from Southwestern State University. She was a civil engineering artist and taught art at Memorial High School. She volunteered for Faith Family Church’s theatrical productions and counseled in the youth ministry, leading teens on life-transforming trips all over the world. After moving to Lubbock, she obtained her Master’s Degree from Texas Tech University and became a partner at SOS Managed Waste. She devoted her later years to travel and gardening, and being the world’s best grandma to her 4 granddaughters, who meant the world to her.
Nylece was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan & Fredaline Najvar; brother, Brian Najvar; brother-in-law, William Jones, Jr.; stepson, William Travis Putnam; and five loved unborn babies.
Nylece is survived by her husband, Russell James Putnam Sr., who was her loving caretaker in her last years; her sister, Sister Louise Marie Jones; daughters & their husbands, Teah & Dallas Marshall, Sylecia & Joshua Johnston, Iylana & Shane Nassiri; son & his wife, Jachin & Sarah Putnam; four grandchildren, Alyran & Atalie Marshall, and Yetzirah & Aria Putnam; nephew, Michael Jones & family; niece, Traci Hernandez & family; stepsons and stepdaughter & their families.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life reception at the Faith Family Church Connection Center in Victoria on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 1 to 3 PM. Her family will bury her in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
