Oda Delbert Langston
BAY CITY, TX — Oda “O.D.” Delbert Langston of Bay City, TX passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. O.D. was born January 8, 1933 in Palestine, TX to the late Oba Barton and Jettie Evie Langston. In life, O.D. was an avid outdoorsman and loved deer hunting, fishing, naming and feeding the backyard squirrels. He also enjoyed spending time wood working. He was a veteran and served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army.
Left to cherish his memories are his children Donna Langston, Mitzi McSpadden, and Mary Ellen Langston; grandchildren Tonya Wilemon and husband Dusty, Jonathan Schroeder, Heston McSpadden and wife Shannon, and Amy Garcia and great-grandchildren Colt, Ila, Maebry, and Witten; siblings Vanoy Moseley, Elaine McMannes, Linda McKinnie, and Tim Langston. Oda was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Jan Langston and his sister Jeanette Hennigan. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11 AM at Fields Chapel Cemetery in Palestine, TX. To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas 75165. 972-937-2211.
