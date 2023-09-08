Odelia (Lilly) Alvarado Jaso
REFUGIO — Odelia (Lilly)Alvarado Jaso ,83,was called home on September 5, 2023 in Refugio Texas. She was born in Beeville, Texas to the late Juan and Lucia Alvarado. Lilly was a long time supporter of St.Judes Children’s Research Hospital, a member of St.James Apostle Church and had an enthusiastic love of politics. She was a devoted, loving wife,mother and grandmother to her family and will be dearly missed by her friends. Lilly is survived by her three sons, Reynol(Millie)Jaso, Roland(Trisha)Jaso, Ronald (Lupe)Jaso: 11 Grandchildren,9 Great Grandchildren and Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Godchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Former Mayor Rey Jaso and her grandson Rene Jaso. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Russell, Ryan, and Robby Jaso, Randy, Rodney and Jared Jaso, and Conner Staton. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters Malace, Marissa, Juan Carlos Cordero and Roxanne Jaso. A rosary will be recited Sunday, September 10,2023, Moore Funeral Home at 7:00 PM. Mass will be held at St.James Apostle Church on Monday, September 11,2023 at 10:00 AM.
