Coleman Sr., Odell

ODELL COLEMAN SR. VICTORIA - Odell Coleman Sr., 77 Of Victoria, Texas passed away Tuesday January 22,2019 in Victoria , Texas. He was born June 9,1941 to the late Joseph Coleman Sr. and Albertha Scott Coleman. Odell worked many years for H B Zachary as a General Foreman. He is survived by his wife Jo Anne Anderson Coleman of 54 years. Daughter: Tammie Coleman of Missiouri City Tx. Son : Odell Coleman Jr. of Miami Flordia, Three grandchildren and Two great grandchildren, Sisters : Charlene A. Moss and Lula B. Paige of Atlanta Georgia, Clara Clark and Francis Cunningham (L.A.) of Victoria, Tx., Joyce Charleston (Leslie) of Bloomington Tx., and Floria Jones of Killeen Tx., Brother : Linford Leon Coleman of Atlanta Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sisters : Celestine Coleman Bennett, Lois O. Harvey, Novella E. Coleman and Mattie L. Coleman. Brothers : Norris Coleman, Lawrence Coleman, Jimmy N. Coleman and Joseph Coleman Jr. Viewing will be prior of service 10:00 am until 11:50 am. Funeral service 12:00 noon Saturday February 2,2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Bloomington Tx. Eulogist Pastor Frank Harvey Jr., Officiant Pastor Walter L. Gant. Interment Bloomington Community Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.

