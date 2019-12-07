OFILIA PENA PORT LAVACA - Ofilia Penilla Pena went to be with the Lord December 4, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born June 11, 1938 in Karnes City, Texas to the late Jesus Penilla and Rosa Vega. Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at Six Mile Assembly of God Church with Brother Johnny Kisiah officiating. Interment to follow at Six Mile Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Evon Pena Gibbons and her husband Jerry and Ophelia "Opie" Pena; step daughter Selena Villarreal and her husband Ronnie; sister and caregiver Elizabeth Vega; nephew Mark Erik Vega; brothers Jesse, Richard and Carlos Penilla; grandchildren Rene Pena, Raymond McNairy, Aurelius McNairy, Giovannai Pena, Mariah Pena, Daniel A. Beltran, II, and Nicholas A. Beltran and 1 great grandchild and 1 great great grandchild. Ofilia was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed working the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, was an active member of her church and loved to cook. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Letter: Reader knows who gets his vote in the next presidential election (2)
- Victoria school conference center renamed after former superintendent (w/video) (1)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Victoria East custodian becomes U.S. citizen (w/video) (1)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (1)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (3)
- 17th annual Tree of Angels ceremony in Port Lavaca scheduled (1)
- Victoria County sets deadline for getting Harvey recovery work information (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.