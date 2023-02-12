Olan Arnold
YOAKUM — Olan Ray Arnold, 83, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023. He was born August 22, 1939 in Cheapside to the late Ira and Callie “Merle” (Porche) Arnold.
He graduated from Yoakum High School in 1957 and enlisted in the US Army, serving from 1958-1960. He returned home to work with his Dad at the filling station and auto repair shop. Olan worked for the next 18 years with TxDot until he found his real passion of raising cattle and ranching. He was a member of Austin Street Baptist Church. Olan found his greatest love and fulfillment in his Lord and Savior. He never met a stranger and always took time to share his faith. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing countless games of Crazy 8 and dominoes with his grandkids.
Survivors are his wife of 42 years, Joycelynn (Stevens) Arnold of Yoakum; sons, Scott Arnold (Paula) of Katy, Kevin Arnold (Eileen) of Katy, Steven Morris (Brenda) of Yoakum, and Keith Morris (Cynthia) of Yoakum; daughter, Stephanie Lerch (Clint) of Yoakum; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay Bulgerin and Myra Boothe (Curt).
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan Arnold.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 2 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Pastors, Dale Turner and Elvis Whaley officiating. Burial to follow at County Line Cemetery.
Pallbearers are his grandsons.
Memorials may be given to Austin Street Baptist Church or County Line Cemetery.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
