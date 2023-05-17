Olga Aguirre Garcia
VICTORIA — Olga Aguirre Garcia went to be with the Lord May 11, 2023 at the age of 73. She was born July 14, 1949 in Ganado, Texas to the late Gilbert and Carolina Flores Aguirre.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Nieves Garcia; children Mary Oralia Williamson, Nieves Garcia, III and his wife Denise Orta and Susan Garcia and her husband John Martinez; brother Raymond (Rhonda) Garza; 10 grandchildren and numerous other loving family members.
Olga was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved her work as a CNA. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing Bingo. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

