OLGA G. CASTILLO FORMERLY OF VICTORIA - Olga G. Castillo, 88, formerly of Victoria, Tx, peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in League City, Tx. Olga was born on September 30, 1931 in Goliad to the late Francisco Garza and Sara (Balboa) Garza. Olga was married to Robert Castillo in 1950, and they had 5 children. She enjoyed time with her family, dancing, singing, cooking, sewing, and gardening. Everyone will remember her for her steadfast faith, her caring heart and devotion to the Lord. Olga is survived by her sisters, Maria Gonzalez, Linda Barkley, Catherine Garza-McCardel, Ersilia Chavana; daughters, Pat (Matt) Rincon of Oak Point, TX, Sophie (Doug) Jones of League City, Tx; sons, Gilbert of Kansas City, MO, Robert Castillo Jr. of Nursery, TX. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Olga is preceded in death by her parents; son, Albert Castillo; and siblings, Amelia Cumpian, Sylvia Garza, Ramiro Garza, and Francisco Garza. Visitation will begin Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5-7:30pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria. Visitation will resume Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 9-10am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery at 11am. Pallbearers will be Andrew J. Garcia, Chris Castillo, Curtis Castillo, Shon Barrett, Matt Rincon and Doug Jones Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.