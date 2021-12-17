OLGA MOLINA NUGENT
VICTORIA — Olga Molina Nugent went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the age of 72 after a short battle with dementia. She was born July 5, 1949 in Alice, Texas.
She is survived by her loving husband Dennis Nugent, son Richard Molina Sanchez, step-daughter Angela Nugent, grand-daughters Brianna Sanchez and Savannah Sanchez, sisters Clementina (Pam) Molina and Martha Jacinto as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Sacarias and Esther Molina, late husband Paul O. Sanchez, sisters America Barr, Antonia Sanchez, Mary Vela and brother-in-law Ronald LaCoste.
Olga attended Victoria Beauty College where she received her cosmetology license and was immediately hired at The Salon by JC Penney’s where she worked for many years and later went on to do private hairstyling appointments until retiring. Olga was a loving and caring woman, she was a strong woman with even a stronger character and would give everything she had to anybody who needed it; even a stranger on the street. And, anybody that knew Olga knew of her love for flamingo’s . . . something that she will truly be remembered by.
“I will lay down and sleep in peace, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety.” – Psalm 4:8
Service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 6679 State Hwy 185, Victoria, Texas 77905
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Proud Democrat (12)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (4)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Former President Donald Trump endorses Rep. Michael Cloud for reelection (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (2)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (2)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Jackson County Sheriff announces candidacy for U.S. Congress (1)
- Abbott guarantees Texas grid is ready for winter. Where have we heard that before? (2)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (1)
- Do you have a family member who served in the military during WWII? (1)
- VISD holds retests for STAAR exams after low pass rates in 2021 (1)
- Leilani Marie Foster (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- Morrison discusses latest legislative session at Victoria meeting (1)
- Cindy Kay Goodwin (1)
- Shiner's new police chief brings experience from Victoria, Seguin (1)
- Dozens rally outside Victoria hospital against paused COVID-19 vaccination mandates (5)
- Texas' oldest deli to celebrate 140 years in Victoria (1)
- UIL releases football conference & division cutoff numbers (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.