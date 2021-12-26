Olive “Bitty” Bell Crain
SAN ANTONIO FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — “Generous of heart, constant of faith”. Born October 17, 1923 in Houston, Texas to Hugh Leroy and Olive Erkel Bell; deceased March 30, 2020. Bitty’s family, which included her brothers Leroy and Henry, moved to Victoria in 1936, where she graduated from Patti Welder High School and Victoria College. She married Lt. Frank H. Crain, Jr. in 1943, and following his army discharge and law school graduation, returned to Victoria in 1948 where she resided until moving to San Antonio in 2017. She was a member of the Junior (Service) League and Bronte Club. Bitty enjoyed cooking and was a gracious hostess, often serving on hospitality committees for her civic and social clubs. As an avid needlepointer, she taught classes at the Junior League ‘Open Door’ and was a member of the committee that stitched the altar rail cushions for St. Francis Church. She continued to enjoy the monthly gatherings of her bridge foursomes, the ‘Sewing Group’ and Dolce Vita Dinner Club until she moved to San Antonio in 2017. Bitty was a founding member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, where she served as senior warden, and was honored by the Diocese of West Texas as a ‘Woman of Distinction’. She is survived by her daughters Dr. Pamela Crain (Taylorsville, UT); Olive (Bebe) Crain (San Antonio, TX); and Julie Heinitsh and her husband John (Brevard, NC) and their sons John, Jr. and Henry. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers, her husband of 68 years, Judge Frank H. Crain and her daughter Katherine. A celebration of her life (delayed because of the Covid pandemic restrictions) will be held in Victoria at 1:00 on Wednesday, December 29 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3001 Miori Lane. Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church, Special Olympics, or the charity of their choice. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be recorded and available on the St. Francis Episcopal Church Facebook page, available January 1st. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
