OLIVER KEITH LINDAUER VICTORIA - Oliver Keith Lindauer entered into rest on Saturday September 28, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born January 20, 1934 to the late Charles and Inez Fricke Lindauer. He is survived by his wife Josie Sheffield Lindauer, son Stevie Lindauer, daughter Elaine Griggs, Step-daughter Beverly Mack, sister Ruth Ann and 3 grandchildren. Services for Oliver Keith will be held on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 10a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
