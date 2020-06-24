OLIVIA LIENDO ANZALDUA CUERO - Olivia Liendo Anzaldua passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born November 14, 1952 in Cuero, TX to the late Adolph and Olivia Sertuche Liendo. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Olivia is survived by her sons Eric W. Anzaldua (Joann) and Julio L. Anzaldua; her daughter Erica A. Anzaldua; her brothers Adolph Liendo (Francis), Reuben Liendo (Dana), Felix Liendo, John Rudy Liendo (Gloria), and Guadalupe Perez; her sisters Rose M. Perez, Caroline Valenzuela, Irma Mejia (Domingo), Theresa Liendo, Sylvia Liendo, and Elva Reyes (Henry); as well as 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. In addition to her parents, Olivia is preceded in death by her husband Calistro Herrera. Serving as pallbearers are John Manuel Mejias III, James Randall Mejias, Adolph Banda, Bobby Banda, Dayton Ball, Alonzo Valenzuela, John Harvey Valenzuela, Jame "JJ" Jones, and Dreven Anzaldua. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cuero, TX. Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Fr. Jasper Liggio, officiating. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (12)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (6)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.