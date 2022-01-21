Olivia J. Pesina
VICTORIA — Olivia J. Andrade Pesina, age 78, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. She was born December 13th 1943 in El Campo, Texas to the late Nicholas and Maria Andrade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gonzalo Pesina and her daughter Yvonne Pesina.
Olivia, to know her was to love her- she had a huge heart and was generous and kind to anyone she met.
Her many passions include: sewing, hair, fishing, bingo, spending time with her family and friends, cooking for others, and her favorite, going out to eat.
She is survived by her daughters’ Rebecca Rossman (Michael) and Brenda Huff (Jesse Longoria), along with her grandchildren, Reuben Ramirez (Jalyn), Jason Ramirez, Destinee Solis (Joash), Courtney Huff, Darian Pinn, and Justin Pinn, who completely adored her, and 7 great grandchildren with another on the way.
She also leaves behind her sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, and many, many cousins.
Olivia went by quite a few names: Borrada, Livé, G-ma, Grandma, Gammy, Lady O, and, of course, Mom. As a mother, she was extremely proud of her daughters and her grandchildren and she leaves them with nothing but beautiful memories. We will miss her smile, her voice, her laughter, her personality, but most of all, her presence.
Service will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, on Saturday, January 22nd, with the rosary to be recited at 1:00 pm, and a funeral service to be celebrated at 2:00 pm.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

