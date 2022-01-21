Olivia J. Pesina
VICTORIA — Olivia J. Andrade Pesina, age 78, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. She was born December 13th 1943 in El Campo, Texas to the late Nicholas and Maria Andrade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gonzalo Pesina and her daughter Yvonne Pesina.
Olivia, to know her was to love her- she had a huge heart and was generous and kind to anyone she met.
Her many passions include: sewing, hair, fishing, bingo, spending time with her family and friends, cooking for others, and her favorite, going out to eat.
She is survived by her daughters’ Rebecca Rossman (Michael) and Brenda Huff (Jesse Longoria), along with her grandchildren, Reuben Ramirez (Jalyn), Jason Ramirez, Destinee Solis (Joash), Courtney Huff, Darian Pinn, and Justin Pinn, who completely adored her, and 7 great grandchildren with another on the way.
She also leaves behind her sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, and many, many cousins.
Olivia went by quite a few names: Borrada, Livé, G-ma, Grandma, Gammy, Lady O, and, of course, Mom. As a mother, she was extremely proud of her daughters and her grandchildren and she leaves them with nothing but beautiful memories. We will miss her smile, her voice, her laughter, her personality, but most of all, her presence.
Service will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, on Saturday, January 22nd, with the rosary to be recited at 1:00 pm, and a funeral service to be celebrated at 2:00 pm.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Goliad County
- Investigation continues in death of Victoria man
- Some Crossroads schools delay start of class for Friday
- Winter weather is coming to the Crossroads, be prepared
- Houston man used false identity from dark web to buy vehicles
- Victoria ISD delays Friday classes
- West High School to be closed Friday because of positive COVID-19 cases among staff.
- Police looking into death of Victoria attorney
- 345 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Crossroads
- Victoria school district monitoring weather
Commented
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (17)
- Dennis Basaldua (3)
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy (3)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (3)
- Do we live in a vaccum? (3)
- Shiner ranked in state baseball poll (2)
- Rex Lee Easley (2)
- Guest column: Our well being depends on experts with experience to help us (2)
- Married priest's journey to Catholicism is unique for Crossroads (1)
- Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case (1)
- Ernest Glenn Futch (1)
- Rosie Lee Stehling (1)
- Q: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? (1)
- Are you going to the East-West boys basketball game on Friday? (1)
- Linda K. Ashmore (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.