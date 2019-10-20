OLIVIA LARA BUENTELLO VICTORIA - Olivia Lara Buentello went to be with the Lord at the age of 87. She was born March 21, 1932 in McFadden, Texas to the late Charlie and Florentina Lara. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am Monday, October 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams St. Interment will follow at Catholic Cemetery #3. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Alfredo C. Buentello and her brothers and sisters. Olivia is survived by her daughters Sylvia Buentello and Alicia B. Richmond and husband Steve; sister Rosemary Garza; 2 granddaughters Kelly Richmond and Keri Beadles and husband Austin; 2 great grandsons Kaelen Beadles and Konner Beadles and several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made in Olivia's honor to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

