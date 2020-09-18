Olivia P. Villarreal
LONG MOTT — Olivia P. Villarreal, 83, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born to Nicolas Partida and Juanita Ramirez Partida of Port Lavaca, TX on October 23, 1936.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street, Port Lavaca. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the funeral Mass and burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Miguel Villarreal, Jr., Rick Ortega, Jose Alfredo Ortega, Edward Hranicky, Louis Villarreal and Johnny Ray Calzada. Honorary pallbearers are Ramon Hinojosa, III and Junior Guajardo.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Hospice of South Texas or The Seadrift Elementary School.
She married the love of her life, Miguel Villarreal, Sr. on June 16, 1952. They had been married 68 glorious years and had 12 children. Olivia and her husband loved to go dancing in their younger years at the Continental Ballroom in Tivoli, Texas, the KC Hall and VFW in Port Lavaca, TX.
They raised their children and many grandchildren. Olivia was a homemaker and also volunteered her time at the Seadrift Elementary School for over 20 years. She also helped many families with translations over the years for the Seadrift community, where she was very well known and loved by many. Olivia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She was also a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seadrift.
Olivia is survived by her husband Miguel Villarreal, Sr.; sons Miguel Villarreal, Jr., Alfredo (Opal) Villarreal, Juan (Rosa) Villarreal, Nicolas (Marva) Villarreal, Frank Villarreal, Jesse Villarreal, Paul Ybarra; daughters Patricia (Ramon) Hinojosa, Alice V. (Enrique) Gonzales, Frances (Tony) Cepeda, Jennifer (Edward) Hranicky; sisters Guadalupe (Mario) Morin and Sylvia Rosales; 28 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 24 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nicolas and Juanita Ramirez Partida; daughters San Juanita Villarreal, Frances Villarreal and Maria Sandoval; sisters Estefana Escobar and Ramona Ortega; brother Pedro Partida and 6 grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online to www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel.
