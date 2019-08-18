OLLIE LEE LAMBRIGHT, JR. SEADRIFT - Ollie Lee Lambright, Jr., 81, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 15, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 12:30pm at Grace Funeral Chapel with Rev. Marcus Gohlke officiating. Burial to follow at Seadrift Cemetery. Honoring Ollie as pallbearers will be Bobby Lambright, Jr., Thomas Lambright, Drew Lambright, Kyle Rinald, Christopher Tanton and Weston McCoy. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Sprague, Justin Lambright and Billy Penney. Ollie was born August 22, 1937 in Sweet Home, Texas to the late Ollie and Mildred Turner Lambright. He married the love of his life, Joye Faye Odell, September 24, 1960. Ollie was a commercial fisherman and shrimper for most of his life. He even named his boat "Miss Tina" after his first born daughter. He worked hard for his family to where they were never in need of anything. His hobbies were dove hunting and fishing. Ollie never met a stranger and was known to always give candy to the children he met. Ollie was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed. Ollie was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie Sr. and Mildred Lambright; his wife, Joye Faye Odell Lambright; his son-in-law, Randal Rinald, Sr.; and his 8 brothers and sisters. Ollie leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Tina Rinald and Valarie McGuill and husband, Philip; his sons; Bobby Lambright, Sr. and Craig Lambright and wife, Serina; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren on the way; brother, Otis Lambright and wife, Kathleen and sister, Joanna West and husband, Lee; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of South Texas and the staff for all the great care they gave to Mr. Lambright. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Hospice of South Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the trust and personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel.
