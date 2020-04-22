OLLIE MAE BROWN WELLS BLOOMINGTON - Ollie Mae Brown Wells, 77, passed away on Sunday, April 19th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25th from 10-12pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. A graveside service will follow at 1pm at Bloomington Community Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

