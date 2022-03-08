Omar Guadalupe
Canales
PORT LAVACA — Omar Guadalupe Canales, age 50 of Tivoli, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 1:59 AM. He was born in Port Lavaca to Viola Canales and the late Matias Canales. He is survived by his son, Damian Cain Canales of Tivoli; sisters, Beatrice Garza (Joe) of Tivoli, and Hilda Diviney (Andy) of Arlington, TN; brothers, Matias Canales Jr (Vicki) of Troy, OH, and Joe Canales of Tivoli. Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5 PM at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Rosary to be recited at 6 PM. Continued visitation will begin on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tivoli, with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 AM. Burial to be at a later date. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Port Lavaca

