Opal Ada Monrad
REFUGIO — Opal Ada Monrad went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2021 at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her husband Jay Monrad. Eight sisters and two brothers. She leaves behind her children, Linda and John Coleman, Cynthia Hefley, Phyllis and Steve Willoughby, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her church family and all that knew her. We love you and miss you mama you will be forever in our hearts. Visitation will be Monday, December 27, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Services will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery. Services entrusted Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

