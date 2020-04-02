Estes, Opal

OPAL LUCILLE ESTES PORT LAVACA - Opal Lucille McBride Estes, 93, of Port Lavaca passed away March 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Stockdale. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.richardsoncolonial.com to share a memory and sign the guest book.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries