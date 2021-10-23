Opal Florene Windham
PORT LAVACA — Opal Florene (Davis) Windham 81, of Port Lavaca, Texas, lovingly known to most as “Flo”, went to be with the Lord, October 14, 2021. She was born October 25, 1939 in Bauxite, Saline, Arkansas to the late Robert Paul Davis and Ollie Mae Young.
She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1958 and furthered her education at Victoria College. She continued her education, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in 1972, and her Master of Science degree from East Texas State University in 1978. She taught Physical Education and Science in Calhoun County for 33 years, before retiring in 2006.
She is survived by Clifton Baccus of Port Lavaca, Texas; sons, Lance (Lauren), Chris Mitchell (Flora), and daughter Wendy McBride (Roy), all of Port Lavaca; sisters, Linda Branum (Eugene) of Estill Springs, Tennessee, Crystal Melton (Tommy) of Keene, Texas; brothers, Kenneth Davis of Sardis, Arkansas, Curtis Davis of Easley, South Carolina; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who will all cherish her memory. She was loved and respected by all. Her personality fit the Bible verse “The meek shall inherit the earth”. Psalms 37:11
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy Mitchell Windham; sisters, Jewell Wall, Mary Davis, Ruby Anderson, Pearl Davis and brother Rodney Davis; daughter Tena Kay; son-in-law Roy McBride.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 24th from 2-6 pm at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral services will be Monday, October 25th at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ceremony marks return of appliance store to Victoria
- Blotter: Laredo woman arrested on information fraud charges
- "Truly devastating": Fire destroys family-owned Bay City funeral home
- Victoria man dies in hospital one day after Jackson County crash
- Hallettsville edges Yoakum in crucial district matchup
- Port Lavaca BBQ joint crowned top 50 in Texas; Victoria location coming soon (w/ video)
- West downs Moody, takes sole possession of final playoff spot
- Week 9 Area Football Scores
- 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.6:4-5; quote by Richard von Weizsäcker
Commented
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (9)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (3)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- Carrie Suzanne Myers (2)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
- Former Shiner police chief files lawsuit accusing city officials of retaliation, violation Texas Whistleblower Act (1)
- Blotter: Victoria woman accused of hindering prosecution, apprehension of a felon (1)
Online Poll
Are you afraid of the dark?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.