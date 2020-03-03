OPAL MARIE HAYES PORT LAVACA - Opal Marie Hayes, 90, of Port Lavaca passed away March 2, 2020. She was born August 22, 1929 in Port Lavaca to Robert and Matilda Jakubik Mikula. Opal worked for many years as the Assistant County Clerk. She was active in the Presbyterian Church, VFW ladies auxiliary and she counted votes every year for the county. She is survived by her daughter, Marianna Knight (David); son, Jimmy Hayes (Paula); niece, Dale Ann Griffith (Kavin); grandchildren, Ellen Heiman, Cassidy Hayes, Everleigh Henke, and Landry Hayes; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Heiman, Hayes Heiman, Hagen Heiman, and Brehm Henke. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Troy Hayes; parents; sisters, Berthie Jo Mikula and Ollie Marie Cuellar; and brother, Ludwig C. Mikula. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Port Lavaca with Rev. Chuck Kimball officiating. Burial will follow in Six Mile Cemetery. Pallbearers are Everett Wood, Ryan Darilek, Todd Heiman, Cassidy Hayes, Landry Hayes, and Garrett Henke. Honorary Pallbearers are Kavin Griffith and Larry Waters. Special thanks to Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon for her love and care. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Port Lavaca. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- Off the grid (5)
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash (4)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- Letter: Reader questions effectiveness of reelecting county commissioner (3)
- I'm an angry Democrat (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (4)
- What's a Democrat to do? (5)
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
Online Poll
What does Texas Independence Day celebrate?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.