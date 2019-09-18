OPAL WHITE GOLIAD - Opal White passed away on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at the age of 93. Opal was born near Tishomingo, Oklahoma. She was valedictorian at Bula (Texas) High School and graduated with a BA from West Texas State and a MA from Texas Tech. Opal married A.J. White, Jr. in 1945 and they enjoyed 73 years of companionship and marriage. She taught first grade for more than 30 years for the Lubbock ISD. Opal is survived by her husband, A.J. and son, James; her brother, Howard Parsley; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A Celebration of the Life of Opal White will be held Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the Family Life Center annex of the First United Methodist Church of Goliad. Food will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FUMC Memorial Fund or a charity of the donor's choice. Church: 134 West Pearl Street; Residence: 846 Meadowbrook Lane, Goliad, Texas 77963. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the trust and personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (4)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (3)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field (1)
- UHV promotes Spanish faculty member to senior lecturer (1)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Guest column: New state laws lasso liberal local governments (1)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
- Editorial: How to think about health coverage (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.