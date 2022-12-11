Opaline Ball Hensley
VICTORIA — Opaline Ball Hensley, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Port Lavaca, TX, on August 31, 1928, to Jimmie Wesley Ball and Lyda Bell Deavers. Opaline was a graduate of Patti Welder High School in 1945. She was employed by Bell Telephone and Woolworth’s in Victoria. She met her husband Emmery “Payne” Hensley while he was stationed at Foster Field in the Army Air Corps. They married on April 26, 1945, and she remained in Victoria until his return from overseas. After his discharge, they moved to the Texas panhandle, living in Borger, Bunavista, and Fritch for a total of 33 years. They were offered the opportunity to go to work in Maracaibo, Venezuela for 4.5 years and then retired in Victoria in 1983.
Opaline was a homemaker and volunteer for her children’s school and scouting activities. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed ceramics and painting. She was a member of the Victoria Art League and a member of the Central Church of Christ.
Opaline was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, her sister Barbara Jean Upton, and brother Baby Ball.
She is survived by daughter, Cheryle (Randy) Simmans of Victoria; son, Emmery “Bud” (Penny} Hensley Jr. of Sweeny, TX; son, Michael “Mike” of Whitney, TX; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Cole Mealer and Dan Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX, 77901; the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge Street, Victoria, TX, 77901; or a charity of the donor’s choosing. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- 7 arrested during task force investigation
- Woman killed in Victoria County house fire was mother, grandmother and homemaker
- Jury sentences Victoria man to life in prison
- Refugio overcomes largest deficit since season opener to advance to state
- Even a Bruin knows Trojans' Williams is Heisman worthy
- Nursery ranch featured in winning art project
- Victoria woman celebrates 108th birthday
- Late field goal lifts Refugio to semifinal win over Timpson
- Wimberley rallies to end Cuero's season in semifinals
- Marriage licenses
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.