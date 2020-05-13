ORA FILLMORE DELOSSANTOS AUSTIN - Ora Fillmore Delossantos, 71 of Austin Texas passed away Thursday May 7,2020. She was born March 10,1949 to the late Leon Pete Fillmore Sr. and Doshie Mae Brown Fillmore. She was a member of Diaknos Church and a Registered Nurse for 30 years. Ora is preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond Delossantos and brother Leon Pete Fillmore Jr. She is survived by her daughter Samantha Wms-Jernigan of Houston Texas, son Kenneth Leon Fillmore of Austin Texas, four sisters: Vernell Williams of Austin Texas, Lorraine Williams(James) Victoria Texas, Emily Thompson of Lockhart Texas and Maggie Barefield of Victoria Texas. Brothers: Rev.Dr.Fredrick Fillmore (Evelyn) of Houston Texas, Wright Fillmore and Leroy Fillmore of Victoria Texas,Five grandchildren and Two great-grandchildren. Private graveside service will be Wednesday May 13,2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.Due to Covid-19 C D C Guidelines will be followed for everyones safety. Eulogist Pastor Alvin Quinton of Austin Texas, Diaknos Church, Officiating minister Pastor Vernon J. Garza of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Nephews will serve as Active Pallbearers
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.