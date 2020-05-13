ORA FILLMORE DELOSSANTOS AUSTIN - Ora Fillmore Delossantos, 71 of Austin Texas passed away Thursday May 7,2020. She was born March 10,1949 to the late Leon Pete Fillmore Sr. and Doshie Mae Brown Fillmore. She was a member of Diaknos Church and a Registered Nurse for 30 years. Ora is preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond Delossantos and brother Leon Pete Fillmore Jr. She is survived by her daughter Samantha Wms-Jernigan of Houston Texas, son Kenneth Leon Fillmore of Austin Texas, four sisters: Vernell Williams of Austin Texas, Lorraine Williams(James) Victoria Texas, Emily Thompson of Lockhart Texas and Maggie Barefield of Victoria Texas. Brothers: Rev.Dr.Fredrick Fillmore (Evelyn) of Houston Texas, Wright Fillmore and Leroy Fillmore of Victoria Texas,Five grandchildren and Two great-grandchildren. Private graveside service will be Wednesday May 13,2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.Due to Covid-19 C D C Guidelines will be followed for everyones safety. Eulogist Pastor Alvin Quinton of Austin Texas, Diaknos Church, Officiating minister Pastor Vernon J. Garza of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Nephews will serve as Active Pallbearers

