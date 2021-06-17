Oralia Medrano
VICTORIA — Oralia G. Medrano, 93, of Victoria, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 8, 2021. Oralia was born on December 19, 1927 in Runge, Texas to Guadalupe and Aurora Garcia. She was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a devoted prayer warrior for the entire family as well as all her friends. She is preceded in death by her husband John, daughter, Susie S. Perez, parents, sister, Gregoria Anzaldua, brothers, Margarito Garcia and Juan Garcia. Oralia is survived by daughters, Estela S. Perez (Inocencio) of Victoria and Yolanda Saabedra Becerra (Manuel) of Austin, sons, Rudy Medrano (Genevie) and Abraham Medrano both of Victoria, sister, Luisa G. Partida (Nicolas). Funeral services will be held on Friday June 18th at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home from 10am - 2pm with Reverend Leo Velasquez officiating. A burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery at Fannin. Honoring Oralia as pallbearers are Larry S. Perez Jr, Aaron Perez, Manuel S. Benitez, Javier S. Perez, Isaac S. Perez, Manuel S. Benitez and William Raul Saabedra. Under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria 361-575-3212.

