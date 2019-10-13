ORBIT HOSEY, SR. VICTORIA - Orbit Hosey, Sr. went to be with the Lord Oct. 9, 2019. Visitation is Friday, Oct 18, 2019, 6 - 8 pm at Grace Funeral Home. Funeral Services are Sat., Oct. 19, 2019, 10 am at Palestine Baptist Church with interment at Garcitas Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Point Comfort: Forged by aluminum, reshaped by plastic
- Victoria attorney named woman of the year for national business group
- Annual Megan Diaz Memorial Alumni Volleyball Game set for Oct. 17
- Texas Mile brings high-speed, high-dollar activity to Victoria
- Coast Guard rescues 10 mariners near Port Aransas
- Marriage licenses Sept. 27-Oct. 3
- Siblings work together to show in annual Jackson County Youth Fair
- Census: Victoria remains stable amid statewide, national worsening income inequality
- Mother’s investment in daughters’ education paid big dividends
- Victoria man accused of possession of multiple drugs
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (5)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.