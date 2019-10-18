ORBIT HOSEY, SR. VICTORIA - Orbit Hosey, Sr. went to be with the Lord October 9, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born in Telferner January 13, 1949 to the late Benjamin and Alice Hosey. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Palestine Baptist Church, 608 E. Convent, Victoria with interment to follow at Garcitas Cemetery, Inez. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Sandra Hosey. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Novella Hosey; sons Orbit Hosey, Jr. and wife Bernice and Timothy Gibson; daughters Nacole Nuells and husband Derrick, Kimberly Gibson, Stephanie Gibson and Yuvonda Bell; brothers Elroy McHenry and wife Margie and Frank Hosey and wife Patricia; sister-in-law Joann Hosey; grandchildren Tydric Williams, Taniyah Williams, Mary Nuells, Alexis Young and Kaylee Bell and a host of other loving family members. Orbit was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He retired in 2014 from DuPont/Invista after 41 years as a Mechanic. He and his wife Novella owned Hosey's Antiques. Orbit enjoyed collecting antiques and going to garage sales. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Afridi and Dr. Sabbagh for the loving care they gave Orbit. Memorial donations in Orbit's honor may be made to Palestine Baptist Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.