ORBIT HOSEY, SR. VICTORIA - Orbit Hosey, Sr. went to be with the Lord October 9, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born in Telferner January 13, 1949 to the late Benjamin and Alice Hosey. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Palestine Baptist Church, 608 E. Convent, Victoria with interment to follow at Garcitas Cemetery, Inez. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Sandra Hosey. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Novella Hosey; sons Orbit Hosey, Jr. and wife Bernice and Timothy Gibson; daughters Nacole Nuells and husband Derrick, Kimberly Gibson, Stephanie Gibson and Yuvonda Bell; brothers Elroy McHenry and wife Margie and Frank Hosey and wife Patricia; sister-in-law Joann Hosey; grandchildren Tydric Williams, Taniyah Williams, Mary Nuells, Alexis Young and Kaylee Bell and a host of other loving family members. Orbit was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He retired in 2014 from DuPont/Invista after 41 years as a Mechanic. He and his wife Novella owned Hosey's Antiques. Orbit enjoyed collecting antiques and going to garage sales. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Afridi and Dr. Sabbagh for the loving care they gave Orbit. Memorial donations in Orbit's honor may be made to Palestine Baptist Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
