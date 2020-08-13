Orby Columbus Ledbetter, Jr, 99, of Victoria, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. He was born in Breckenridge, Texas on July 2, 1921 to the late Orby (Abe) C. Ledbetter, Sr. and Ellen Frances Christesson Ledbetter. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Victoria. Orby enjoyed gardening and serving his community as a volunteer. He retired from Continental Oil Company where he worked as a Production Supervisor for 38 years.
Orby was an Army Sergeant in the 36th Division, where he served in World War II and was a Prisoner of War for 19 months in Germany. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Army of Occupation, The World War II Victory Medal, Presidential Unit Emblem, European- African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a 20 year member of the VFW, American Legion, Purple Heart, a Master Mason and founding member of the EX-POW Chapter 1. He was the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor honoree in May 2015 and received many awards for his courageousness and kind heart, through volunteering for many different organizations.
In addition to his parents, Orby is proceeded in death by his wife, Alta Mae Ledbetter, son, Clifford Earl Ledbetter, brother, Jerald D. Ledbetter, step-sister, Mary Ann Haley, step-mother, Grace Ledbetter.
Orby is survived by son, Rexford J. Ledbetter (Joyce) of Victoria, daughter, Sheron Alex (Ray) of Victoria. He is also survived by four grandchildren Christi (David) Reinecke of Victoria, Jay (Falisa) Ledbetter of New Braunfels, Richard (Joy) Alex of Victoria, Ranae (Ken) Daniel of Memphis, TN. His Great-Grandchildren, Caitlin (John) Flores, Clayton Reinecke, Brittny (Jay) Cain, Brandon Alex, Alexah and Colton Daniel and three Great-Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday August 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Colonial Funeral Home (no family will be present). A private family graveside service will take place on Saturday August 15, 2020 with Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be David Reinecke, Richard Alex, Jay Ledbetter, Clayton Reinecke, Brandon Alex, and John Flores. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Larry Riedel, VFW, American Legion and Purple Heart Members.
Burial with full military honor, under auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council, VFW.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victoria County Veteran’s Council, PO Box 7382, Victoria, TX 77903.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.