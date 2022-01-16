Oretha Ellen Pennock
YOAKUM — Oretha Ellen Pennock, age 87, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.
She was born January 29, 1934 in Ezzell, Texas to John August and Rosie Gold Siecko.
She worked at Kids Corral and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking and was faithful to the Lord.
Survivors: husband, Norman Pennock; daughters, Debbie Fougerat (Gerald) and Robin Evans (John); son, Mark Pennock (Felicia); 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Siecko (Nelda); daughter-in-law, Pattie Pennock
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Vories Alton Anthony; son, Doug Pennock; infant daughter, Susan Anthony; sisters, Wilheimina Kolos, Ida Josephine Lemke and Rosie Marie Fitch; brothers, Johnnie Siecko, Clarence Siecko and Halton Siecko.
Visitation 1-2 p.m. with funeral at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Mr. Terry Starling officiating. Burial Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Shiloh Pennock, Wesley Pennock, Kameron Glass, Dylan Cantrell, Logan Cantrell and Darrell Dromgoole. Honorary pallbearer: Fred Siecko.
Memorial contributions may be given to Yoakum Church of Christ Church or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: For which it stands (3)
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy (3)
- Letter: We did not do our part (3)
- Do we live in a vaccum? (3)
- Mike Hurt: New normal (2)
- Dozens gather in remembrance of man shot, killed by U.S. Marshals deputy in Victoria (2)
- Guest column: Our well being depends on experts with experience to help us (2)
- Married priest's journey to Catholicism is unique for Crossroads (1)
- Ernest Glenn Futch (1)
- Rosie Lee Stehling (1)
- EDWARD WALTER LONGENECKER (1)
- Missing Vanderbilt teen found dead near Seguin nearly 2 months after disappearance (1)
- Are you going to the East-West boys basketball game on Friday? (1)
- Linda K. Ashmore (1)
- EDNA MAE BROWN (4)
- JOYCE HART (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: The warning of Jan. 6 (8)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.