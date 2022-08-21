Orline Fay Kuck Kolm
SAN ANTONIO — Orline Fay Kuck Kolm was born on Hochheim Prairie outside of Yoakum, Texas by a doctor that came to deliver her by a horse-drawn carriage on July 24, 1935. She grew up on the farm, attended Prairie View Elementary School and graduated from Yoakum High School, where she was a Cheerleader, a Twirler and then Drum Major. She then attended and graduated from Texas Lutheran College where she met her future husband, Paul William Kolm, earning the title of “Miss Seguin” along the way. Paul and Orline were married at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum. After Paul’s service in the Army, they settled in San Antonio where they raised two daughters, Rhonda and KaRynn. Orline was active with them in their school as PTA President, church volunteer, Bible Study teacher and attending their ballet recitals and lessons and many high school events to cheer them on. She loved Concan and everything related to the beach. She loved her lifelong friends at Christ Lutheran Church of Alamo Heights and playing bridge and tennis, co-chairing the San Antonio Symphony Show House and attending and teaching Bible Study. All became part of the “Birthday Girls” who celebrated together. Saturday nights were famous for “Bridge Nights” (usually girls against guys), and the winners were identified in hushed whispers among the families the next day at church -- girls or guys!
Orline was proud of her German heritage and loved speaking German with family members and friends. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and walked in his path.
Thank you all for the friends in her life. We thank the caregivers, and you know who you are.
She is survived by daughters, Rhonda and husband Joe Calvert, as well as KaRynn and husband, Keith O’Connell and numerous cousins and friends. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Otto and Frieda Kuck, and her husband of 38 years, Paul William Kolm.
Orline was known for her style, smile, and her dimples. And yes Mom, you did look that good at 50 and 88 years of age. You were beautiful inside and out.
To limit COVID exposure, the family will have a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when all can attend and enjoy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Alamo Heights, 6720 Broadway Street, San Antonio, Texas 78209, https://clcah.org/, or the charity of your choice.
