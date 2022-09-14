Orval Lee Wright
LANEVILLE — Orval Lee Wright of Laneville, Texas passed away peacefully Monday morning at UT Health Hospital in Henderson, Texas on September 12, 2022 (a few hours after his 84th birthday). He resided in Gonzales for many years where he worked as a County Agricultural Extension Agent, then retired to Victoria, Texas. He ultimately moved to Laneville, Texas to reside in the care of his daughter Teresa Jo Wright. Orval was born September 11, 1938, to Roy and Elenora Krueger Wright of Miles, Texas. Orval was the oldest of six children and grew up on a dairy farm where he still followed “dairy time”. He married Marjorie Jo Cox in 1966 and had a daughter, Teresa Jo, and son Alan Lee. After Marjorie’s death, he married Judy Bruchmiller Starr in 1976 and became an additional father to Jack and Scott Starr. Orval was an avid gardener, fisherman, genealogist, and winemaker. He also loved to eat and cook BBQ, smoke chickens for his friends, fry fish for his family, play the Blazing 7’s slot machine at the casinos and bet $20.00 at the roulette table telling everyone the secret was to bet ‘black, black, red’, and loved cracking pecans. Finally, he always made sure he had the best looking yard on the block which included numerous flowers and plants. Orval was an avid Cuero Gobbler football fan and made sure to attend his granddaughter’s (Katie Jo) football games to watch her cheer for the Gonzales Apaches. After graduating from Texas Tech with his Bachelor’s Degree and Texas A&M University with his Master’s Degree, he worked as an extension agent in Fayette, DeWitt, and Gonzales County for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Elenora Wright, first love and wife Marjorie Jo and most recently his 2nd love and wife Judy who passed away on July 25 of this year, and brother Lawrence Wright. He is survived by his children Teresa Wright of Laneville, Texas, Alan Wright of Ft. Pierce Florida, Jack and wife Justine Starr of Spring, Texas, and Scott and wife Michelle Starr also of Spring, Texas. Siblings include Kenneth Wright, Marilyn Harris, Sherry Hartman, and Gerald Wright, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family. A public viewing to honor Orval’s life will be held on Friday, September 16th at 6-7:30 p.m. at Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Gonzales
Memorial Cemetery located one mile east of Gonzales on US. 90A with Rev. Clint Lowery officiating. Pallbearers: Son-in-law Troy Hawkin Ruiz, sons Alan Wright, Scott and Jack Starr, and grandsons Michael, Nicholas, and Johnathan Starr. Honorary pallbearers (grandsons) Christopher Starr, William Starr, and Thomas Starr. Several years ago, Orval requested that his granddaughter’s best friend Brandi Behlen sing at his funeral because he loved listening to her sing. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
