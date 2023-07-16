Orvel L. Maxwell
TELFERNER — Orvel L. Maxwell, 82, of Telferner, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. He was born July 11, 1941 in Freer, TX to Edward B. and Addie Hoot Maxwell. Orvel was a well tester in the oilfield.
Orvel loved his family and was always ready to enjoy life being happy in any situation. He was known to sing out loud at any time to express his joy. Orvel especially had fun calling people by funny nicknames such as “George”, “Bobo” and “Pineapple”. His faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior was strong.
He is survived by his wife, Marlen Lopez, daughters, Catherine Wolf-Paredes of San Antonio, Leigh Ann Patterson of Victoria; sons, David W. Maxwell, Jeffrey B. Maxwell both of Houston; sisters, Faye Allen of Lockhart, Peggy George of Smiley, Donna Bentley of Dallas; brothers, Ernest Maxwell of Houston, Roy Maxwell of Refugio, Doyle Maxwell of Telferner and eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Orvel was preceded in death by son, Orvel L. Maxwell Jr.; brothers, Bryan and Edward Maxwell and sister, Ann Dickey.
Keeping with Orvel’s wishes he is to be cremated.
