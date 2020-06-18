ORVILLE GENE JONES LITTLE ELM - ORVILLE GENE JONES - Gene Jones, 72, died June 15, 2020, with his family by his side in Little Elm, TX. Gene was born January 29, 1948 in Waco, Texas to Orville "Red" Jones and Mildred Burkhart Jones. He was owner of Longhorn Packing Company in Port Lavaca, Texas and was also a Millwright at Brown & Root for 15 years. He was a devoted husband, father and loving grandfather. He married his wife, Marie Turner Jones on May 31, 1969. Gene was a colorful storyteller, avid car enthusiast, and took great pride in everything he pursued. His true love and greatest accomplishment in life was his family. Gene is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie; daughter, Teresa Myers; son Robert Jones & wife Bethany; and grandchildren Brooke Cook, Graham Jones, Oliver Jones and Miles Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pall bearers are Ronnie Ringer, Ricky Ringer, Kenny Hooberry, David Jones, Johnny Jones and Robert Brice. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Special thanks to his loving caregiver, Kellie Henderson. Family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
