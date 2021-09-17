Oscar Elizalde
BOERNE — Oscar Elizalde Jr. was born on September 20, 1959, in Refugio, Texas, and was called Home on September 9, 2021. Oscar is survived by his parents, Oscar and Guadalupe (Lupe) Elizalde; his wife of 36 years, Rosemary; his sisters, Jeanette Guerrero and Shirley Ramirez; and his children, Oscar (David) and Lorin Elizalde. Oscar was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, cousin, and friend. He loved spending time outside, gardening, fixing anything, watching sports (Go Spurs Go & Fly Eagles Fly) and cracking jokes. He enjoyed the simple things in life, which included staying home and enjoying the company of his family. He was known for his sense of humor and most importantly?his loving, servant heart. He was always willing to help those he loved without hesitation. Oscar was very involved with his church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton (SEAS), where he participated in the Men’s ACTS retreats and was a Eucharistic Minister, Faith Formation teacher, CYO coach, and mass coordinator. Through SEAS, he met many of his closest friends. The family would like to thank the many medical professionals who took great care of him during his struggles with cancer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Association at www.cancer.org. All services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 6:00 pm followed by a rosary at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 9:30 am. The family will have a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Oscar’s life, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
