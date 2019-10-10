OSCAR VILLA ESCOBEDO VICTORIA - Oscar Villa Escobedo, age 78, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1941 in La Villa de Fuente, Coahuila Mexico to the late Ismael Villa and Concepcion Escobedo Villa. He is survived by his Wife; Haydee Garza Villa of Victoria, Daughters; Eva Zaiontz (Mark), Gracie Garcia (Joseph) both of Victoria, 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. He was retired after 23 years working at Inteplast. He was a very hard worker and a wonderful family man. A Rosary will be recited at 8:15am with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at 9am on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Father Jacob Koether to officiate. Burial to follow later. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
