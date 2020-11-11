Oscar L. Longoria
VICTORIA — Oscar Longoria, 84, of Victoria, Texas, passed away November 3, 2020. He was born February 12, 1936 to the late Juan and Hermalinda Longoria. He is survived by his daughters; Yolanda Longoria Suarez, Victoria Longoria Mendez both of Victoria, Texas, Lucia Longoria Hernandez of Austin, Texas, and Susan Longoria Boehm of Alice, Texas; son; Juan Manuel (Johnny) Longoria of Victoria, Texas. Oscar also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Maria Victoria Longoria, daughters, Rosalinda Longoria, and Alicia Longoria Suarez. He is also preceded in death by his five sisters: Olivia Longoria, Angelina L. Trevino, Eva L. Garcia, Emma L. Gonzales, and Graciela Longoria. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria from 5-8pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held Friday November 13, 2020 beginning at 9am. at Our Lady of Sorrow’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cruz Hernandez, Rogelio Suarez Jr., Marcus Suarez, Jason Levi Longoria, Nicholas Armand Mendez, and Johnathon Patrick Boehm.
