Oscar Louis Scherer
VICTORIA — Oscar Louis Scherer, a good, strong Christian, age 90.5, of Victoria, went peacefully to be with his Loving God and Savior on Ash Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in the comfort of his own home with Father Gabriel Bentil kneeling on his left holding his hand while blessing him in prayer with the Last Rites, Anointing and Placement of the Ashes as his loving Daughter-In-Law, Carol Ann Dufour Scherer, knelt on his right holding his hand during the prayers. It was divine timing. Oscar was born in Inez to a German Immigrant Family on July 8, 1931. Preceded in death by his Father, Herman Scherer and Mother, Elsie Schoener Scherer. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Army after which he moved to Victoria and worked as a mechanic at Timberlake Ford. He then married his beautiful wife, Mary Virginia Conti Scherer on February 23, 1954 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Victoria, Texas. Oscar moved on to work for DuPont Plant where he retired after 35 years of employment. During which time he was a very successful Rancher and Farmer on their Conti-Scherer Ranch. He was a member of 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and Independent Cattlemen’s Association.
Oscar is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Virginia Conti Scherer, Brother, Herman Scherer and Sister, Gladys Scherer Rainey and Parents.
Oscar is survived by his sons Mark Scherer and Gregory Oscar Scherer, wife Carol Ann Dufour Scherer and their two Girls, his cherished Granddaughters, Amelia Virginia Scherer and Caroline Marie Scherer.
The Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 6 PM-7:30 PM with the Recitation of the Rosary following at Colonial Funeral Home. The Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, officiated by Father Gabriel Bentil. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery #2. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Nick Jasek, Nathan Cervenka, Bobby Rainey, Darrell Dornak, Chris Janak and Stephanie Stubbs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph High School, Holy Family Catholic Church, Hospice of South Texas, and/or the charity of your choice.
The Family of Gregory Oscar Scherer wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Private Care Givers led by Reyes Sherman, Sally Cantu, Paul Martinez, Dora Leos, and Sylvia Fryer as well as Hospice of South Texas. Blessings to all.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- My analysis of the SOTU and primary (10)
- From Parks to Main Street: New economic director has history with Victoria (4)
- It's still about the messaging (7)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Sexton defeats Ives in Victoria County commissioner race (3)
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop (2)
- Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 25 (1)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Are you pleased with the recent growth in Victoria’s downtown? (1)
- Elizabeth Diane Drane (1)
- American Rescue funds could 'disappear' if we're not careful (1)
- Letter: Oh, what a tangled web we weave (1)
- Roger Mejia (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
- Easley outpaces Schustereit in Victoria County clerk race (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
- Controlled burn in Victoria County (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.