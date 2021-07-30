Oscar McKenzie Cardenas
Oscar McKenzie
Cardenas
VICTORIA — Oscar M. Cardenas went to be with the Lord July 22, 2021 at the age of 92. He was born December 4, 1928 in Alice, Texas to the late Reymundo Cardenas, Sr., and Dora McKenzie Cardenas.
Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 pm Monday, August 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Jordan Myers, Elton Flores, Alex Carreon, Gabriel Figueroa, Luis Escalona and Senovio Garcia.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Richard Cardenas; 4 brothers Noe Cardenas, Reymundo Cardenas, Andres Cardenas, Sr., and Samuel Cardenas and a sister Delia Cardenas Manrique.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lupe (Valenzuela) Cardenas; daughters Dora Solomon, Elaina Cardenas and Amanda Carreon; sons Gilbert Cardenas, Douglas Reyna, Norman Cardenas, Manuel Cardenas, Oscar Cardenas, Jr., and Armando Cardenas; step daughter Cynthia Calderon and sisters Dora “Cookie” Ramon, Hilda Rodriguez and Juanita Rodriguez; 21 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren.
Oscar was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a member and an usher at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He loved to go to the horse races, loved taking trips and spending time with his grandchildren. During his career he loved being a gravel hauler, he worked many years for HB Zachary and lastly was a gauger for Freddy’s Well Service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.